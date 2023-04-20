US defender Joe Scally extends Gladbach contract to 2027

MÖNCHENGLADBACH, Germany — United States defender Joe Scally has extended his contract to stay at German club Borussia Mönchengladbach through the 2026-27 season.
Scally joined Gladbach from New York City FC in January 2021 and played 15 times the club’s under-23s in the fourth division. He made his Bundesliga debut in a 1-1 draw with defending champion Bayern Munich in August 2021 and has since gone on to make 56 league appearances for the team, as well as five in the German Cup.
“The most important thing for me is to be playing regularly,” said Scally, who has made four appearances for the United States. “Borussia give me the chance to do that and help my development as a player. The club presented me with a clear plan regarding my future.”
This season, the Long Island native has played in all but two of Gladbach’s Bundesliga games so far. The team is currently 10th in the 18-team division with six rounds remaining. Gladbach hosts third-place Union Berlin on Sunday.
