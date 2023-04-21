Espanyol ends losing streak with draw against Cadiz in Spain

MADRID — Espanyol halted its losing streak but couldn’t leave the relegation zone after drawing at home against Cadiz 0-0 in the Spanish league on Friday.
Espanyol had lost six straight since February. The game against Cadiz was its third under new coach Luis Garcia.
The club from Barcelona has a demanding schedule to the end, with games against Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Villarreal and Sevilla.
Cadiz has won one of its last seven league matches.
Barcelona has an 11-point lead over Real Madrid at the top.
___
