Japan's Wataru Endo rescues point for Stuttgart in Augsburg

Endo somehow forced a shot at goal after the ball became lodged between his knees, then tapped in the rebound from Augsburg reserve goalkeeper Tomas Koubek’s save in the 78th minute for another morale boosting point in Stuttgart’s fight against relegation.

Last weekend, Silas Katompa Mvumpa scored in injury time for 10-man Stuttgart to draw with Borussia Dortmund 3-3, and the team is unbeaten in four games across all competitions under new coach Sebastian Hoeneß. Stuttgart was last when he took over and now it’s three points clear of bottom side Hertha Berlin. Hertha plays on Saturday.