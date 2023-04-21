England's Leah Williamson tears ACL, will miss World Cup

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LONDON — England captain Leah Williamson will miss the Women’s World Cup because of a torn knee ligament. The Arsenal defender left a midweek game against Manchester United after injuring her knee and falling to the ground. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “We can confirm that Leah Williamson suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament on Wednesday night,” Arsenal said Friday on Twitter.

The versatile Williamson, who can play in defense or midfield, helped England win the European Championship last summer.

England already is without striker Beth Mead, who is expected to miss the World Cup after tearing her ACL last November.

The World Cup begins in July. Australia and New Zealand are co-hosting the tournament.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

GiftOutline Gift Article