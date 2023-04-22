Leeds still in danger after Meslier errors in loss at Fulham

LONDON — Leeds remained in relegation danger in the Premier League after losing 2-1 at Fulham on the back of two mistakes from goalkeeper Illan Meslier on Saturday.
An own-goal by Joao Palhinha in the 79th gave some late hope for Leeds, which started the game two points above the relegation zone and fell to a fourth loss in its last five games.
The win could have been bigger for Fulham, with free-kick shots from Pereira and Willian hitting the goal frame in a chaotic second half. Instead, the hosts settled for the goals of Wilson, who smashed a fierce shot in off the underside of the crossbar in the 58th following Willian’s cross, and Pereira, who couldn’t miss inside the six-yard box after Meslier’s flap directed the ball straight at the Brazilian midfielder in the 72nd.
Leeds fans voiced their displeasure, chanting “We want Orta out” — in reference to Victor Orta, the director of football — as well as the name of former manager Marcelo Bielsa.
Leeds was coming off heavy defeats to Crystal Palace (5-1) and Liverpool (6-1).
Fulham still has an outside shot at qualifying for European competitions next season.
