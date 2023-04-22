Steres, Clark guide Houston to 1-0 victory over Inter Miami

HOUSTON — Houston defender Daniel Steres scored late in the first half and Steve Clark made it stand up as the Dynamo handed Inter Miami its sixth straight loss with a 1-0 victory on Saturday night.
Inter Miami (2-6-0) made its first trip to Houston after the two teams split two matches hosted by Miami.
Inter Miami had advantages of 20-11 in shots and 5-3 in shots on goal.
Drake Callender saved two shots for Inter Miami, which fell to 0-3-1 in matches played in the state of Texas.
Inter Miami travels to play the Columbus Crew on Saturday. Houston is Idle.
