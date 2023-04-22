Uhre's hat trick leads Union to 4-2 victory over Toronto

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHESTER, Pa. — Mikael Uhre scored three goals and the Philadelphia Union breezed to a 4-2 victory over Toronto FC on Saturday night. Lukas MacNaughton’s own-goal gave Philadelphia (3-4-2) a 1-0 lead 16 minutes into the match. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Uhre followed with a goal four minutes later to give Philadelphia a 2-0 lead. The Union made it 3-0 at halftime when Uhre again found the net — in the 43rd minute. Alejandro Bedoya and Julian Carranza had assists on Uhre’s first goal and Dániel Gazdag and Bedoya notched assists on Uhre’s second tally.

Uhre completed the hat trick when he took passes from Carranza and Gazdag and scored in the 56th minute to put the Union up 4-0. Uhre has scored five goals this season.

Lorenzo Insigne scored unassisted for Toronto (1-2-6) in the 66th minute. Richie Laryea capped the scoring with a goal in the second minute of stoppage time with assists from Jonathan Osorio and Alonso Coello.

The Union had an 18-10 advantage in shots and a 7-5 edge in shots on goal.

Andre Blake saved three shots for Philadelphia. Sean Johnson had four saves for Toronto.

Philadelphia has won four straight at home over Toronto by a combined score of 16-2. The Union allowed one more goal than Dallas did in setting a league record by outscoring Sporting KC 16-1 in a four-match span at home.

Toronto returns home to host New York City FC on Saturday. Philadelphia is idle.

