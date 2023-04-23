Strasbourg wins 2-0 at Reims, moves out of relegation zone

PARIS — Habib Diallo scored twice to take his season’s tally to 17 league goals as Strasbourg won 2-0 at Reims on Sunday to keep alive its hopes of staying in the topflight next season.
Diallo scored the third-fastest goal of the season after only 16 seconds with a header from Habib Diarra’s cross. Diarra was again the provider of a perfect pass for the Senegal international, who doubled his team’s lead in the 37th minute with a right-footed shot from inside the box.
Marseille will stay in second place and the automatic Champions League berth if it beats Lyon later Sunday. A victory for Rennes at Montpellier would move it above Lille and into fifth place on goal difference in the Europa League chase.
