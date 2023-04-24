MATCHDAY: EPL battlers meet in Leeds; Madrid visits Girona

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:
SPAIN
Real Madrid visits Girona looking to strengthen its grip on second place in the league. Madrid is virtually out of title contention as it trails leader Barcelona by 11 points with eight games remaining. Second place, and a spot in the lucrative Spanish Super Cup, is not guaranteed yet, though Carlo Ancelotti’s team holds a five-point gap to third-placed Atletico Madrid. Madrid’s main focus in the final part of the season is on the Champions League and the Copa del Rey final. Karim Benzema is among the Madrid players not making the trip to Girona. Sitting in 11th place, Girona will have back Taty Castellanos and Santi Bueno after suspensions. In a key match in the fight for the final Champions League spot, fifth-placed Real Betis hosts fourth-placed Real Sociedad. Betis trails Sociedad by six points. Relegation-threatened Cadiz hosts mid-table Osasuna.
