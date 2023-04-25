Aston Villa beats Fulham 1-0, moves up to 5th in EPL

BIRMINGHAM, England — Tyrone Mings scored to help Aston Villa continue its rise up the Premier League in a 1-0 win against Fulham on Tuesday.
Mings’ 21st-minute header at Villa Park proved enough to extend Villa’s unbeaten run to 10 games, including eight wins.
The defender connected with John McGinn’s corner and flicked the ball past Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno into the far corner for his first goal for the club since November 2021.
