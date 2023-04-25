DC United's Jeahze arrested in Sweden, suspected of assault

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

STOCKHOLM, Sweden — D.C. United defender Mohanad Jeahze is in custody in Sweden on suspicion of two counts of assault, Swedish prosecutors said. Jeahze, who was born in Sweden and plays for Iraq’s national team, has been suspended by Major League Soccer pending an investigation by the league and Swedish authorities.

Jeahze, 26, was arrested on Saturday after the second of the alleged assaults, both of which took place in Stockholm, the Swedish Prosecution Authority said. He was on approved leave from D.C. United at the time of his arrest.

The first alleged assault happened in December.

No charges have been brought against Jeahze.

There was a detention hearing on Monday in Stockholm’s district court, which ruled that Jeahze can be detained until May 8. By that time a charge must be brought to the court, or the case will be dropped.

“D.C. United will remain in close contact with Major League Soccer, the MLS Players Association, and Swedish authorities during the investigation,” the MLS said.

Jeahze signed for D.C. United, which is coached by England soccer great Wayne Rooney, at the end of last year, having played in Sweden for various clubs from 2015-22.

Jeahze sustained an injury against Montreal on April 16.

