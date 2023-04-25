Gladbach leading scorer Marcus Thuram out with groin injury

The Bundesliga club said Tuesday that Thuram tore a muscle fiber in his groin during the team’s 1-0 loss at home to Union Berlin on Sunday and that he is “ out for the foreseeable future .”

The club does not say how long Thuram will miss, but an injury of this sort usually means a forced six- to eight-week break. Only five matches are left in the Bundesliga and Thuram is set to leave Gladbach at the end of the season after they failed to reach agreement on a contract extension.