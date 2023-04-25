MATCHDAY: City-Arsenal in title showdown; Barça visits Rayo

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:
SPAIN
Barcelona continues its chase of a first Spanish league title since 2019 when it visits mid-table Rayo Vallecano. The match comes after a home win against Atletico Madrid that ended Barcelona’s three-game winless streak and eased fears of a late collapse. Atletico, still in the fight for second place, will try to rebound from the loss to Barcelona when it hosts mid-table Mallorca. In a key match in the fight against relegation, 16th-place Getafe hosts 17th-place Almeria. Last-place Elche later visits 13th-place Celta Vigo.
ITALY
Inter Milan and Juventus are locked at 1-1 heading into the second leg of the Italian Cup semifinals at the San Siro. The winner will play either Fiorentina or Cremonese in the final. Inter has Romelu Lukaku after his suspension was overturned by the Italian soccer federation in a “statement against racism.” Lukaku had picked up a second yellow card in the opening leg for provoking Juventus fans by holding his finger to his lips as if to silence the crowd after converting a stoppage-time penalty equalizer. However, Lukaku — who is Black — had been subjected to repeated discriminatory chants. Juventus will likely be without center forward Dusan Vlahovic, who has a sprained ankle. Inter will also face city rival AC Milan in the Champions League semifinals.
