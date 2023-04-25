Tottenham players offer to refund their fans after 6-1 loss

LONDON — Tottenham’s players are offering to refund fans who travelled to watch the team get thrashed 6-1 by Newcastle in the Premier League.
The players said they wanted to reimburse the cost of the travelling fans’ match tickets.
“We know this does not change what happened on Sunday,” a Tottenham statement read, “and we will give everything to put things right, starting against Manchester United on Thursday evening when, again, your support will mean everything to us.
“Together — and only together — can we move things forward.”
Tottenham said the refund process would be completed within 24 hours.
The players apologized for the performance.
“As a squad, we understand your frustration, your anger,” the said. “Sunday wasn’t good enough. We know words aren’t enough in situations like this but believe us, a defeat like this hurts.”
The loss left Tottenham in fifth place and unlikely to qualify for next season’s Champions League.
Former player Ryan Mason will lead the team on a temporary basis, like he did in 2021 following Jose Mourinho’s departure.
Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is seeking a fifth permanent manager in four years.
