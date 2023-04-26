MATCHDAY: Tottenham faces Man United; Valencia in action

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday: ENGLAND Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Tottenham hosts Manchester United in the Premier League and looks to not only make amends for one of the most embarrassing results in its history but also stay alive in the race for Champions League qualification. Tottenham is coming off a 6-1 loss at Newcastle, which was 5-0 ahead after 21 minutes, and has another new interim manager in the dugout in Ryan Mason following the departure of Cristian Stellini in the wake of the defeat at St. James’ Park. Tottenham starts the game six points behind fourth-place United having played two more games. Third-place Newcastle looks to strengthen its spot in the Champions League positions when it visits Everton, which is in the relegation zone. The other game sees last-place Southampton host local rival Bournemouth.

Advertisement

SPAIN

Valencia can take a big step toward avoiding relegation with a home win against Valladolid in the Spanish league. It can move two spots clear of the relegation zone with the victory, which would be its second in a row after a run of three losses and a draw. Valladolid sits in 14th place, five points ahead of Valencia. It is seeking its third consecutive victory. Villarreal hosts Espanyol looking to keep alive its hopes of grabbing the final Champions League spot. It can move within five points for fourth-place Real Sociedad with a win. Athletic Bilbao, sitting a point behind Villarreal, hosts 12th place Sevilla, which has won three in a row.

ITALY

Cremonese will need to pull off one of the greatest shocks of its surprising Italian Cup run if it is to advance to the final against Inter Milan. Cremonese heads into the semifinal second leg at Fiorentina needing to overturn a 2-0 deficit. Cremonese eliminated Serie A leader Napoli and Roma in succession to reach the last four of the cup competition. The team based in Lombardy will be boosted by having won two of its three league matches since the first leg to move off the bottom spot in Serie A. In that same period, Fiorentina has won only one of its five matches. But it has reached the Europa Conference League semifinals, where it will face Basel. Italian Cup holder Inter beat Juventus 1-0 on Wednesday to advance to next month’s final 2-1 on aggregate.

WOMEN’S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Barcelona takes a 1-0 lead over Chelsea into the second leg of the semifinals at Camp Nou. Barcelona is the favorite to get to the final for a fourth time in five years. The Spanish team will be without England right back Lucy Bronze, who will be out for a few weeks after a knee operation.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

GiftOutline Gift Article