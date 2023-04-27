Newcastle close to CL qualification with 4-1 win at Everton

LIVERPOOL, England — Newcastle moved in sight of Champions League qualification with a 4-1 win at Everton that kept the home team in the Premier League’s relegation zone on Thursday.
Everton thought it was back in the game at Goodison Park after an 80th-minute header from Dwight McNeil at a corner, which made it 3-1. Murphy, though, scored a minute later.
Saudi-owned Newcastle stayed in third place and is eight points clear of Aston Villa in fifth, having played one game less. Newcastle has six matches to play.
Everton is in next-to-last place, two points adrift of safety, and has a huge game at third-from-bottom Leicester coming up on Monday.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports