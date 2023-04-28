Napoli can clinch title in its stadium named after Maradona

MILAN — Napoli could get the chance to clinch its first Serie A title since Diego Maradona’s playing days in front of its fans this weekend at the stadium now named after the club’s most emblematic player.

The Italian league announced Friday that Napoli’s match against regional rival Salernitana originally scheduled for Saturday will now be played on Sunday at 3 p.m. (1300 GMT). That means that if second-place Lazio doesn’t win at Inter Milan earlier Sunday, Napoli would seal the “scudetto” with six rounds to spare if it wins at home.