Forest collapses at Brentford to hurt EPL survival hopes

LONDON — Late goals from Ivan Toney and Josh Dasilva saw Brentford come from behind to beat Nottingham Forest 2-1 and condemn the relegation-threatened visitors to another English Premier League defeat on the road on Saturday.

Toney equalized with a free kick in the 82nd, taking his league tally to 20.

And, with Forest down to 10 men after Danilo went off injured, substitute Dasilva curled a shot inside the near post in the fourth minute of stoppage time to send Forest spinning to a seventh straight away defeat.