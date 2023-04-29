Bundesliga's battle for Champions League places intensifies

BERLIN — Union Berlin drew with Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 to stay third in the Bundesliga on Saturday, when Freiburg and Leipzig won their games as the battle for Champions League qualification intensified.

Japan midfielder Ritsu Doan scored for Freiburg to win in Cologne 1-0 and stay fourth, just behind Union on goal difference, while Christopher Nkunku’s first-half strike was enough for Leipzig to win at Hoffenheim 1-0 and move to two points behind both Union and Freiburg.