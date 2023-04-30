MATCHDAY: Arsenal hosts Wolfsburg in Women's CL semifinals

Arsenal plays Wolfsburg at the Emirates in the second leg of the Women’s Champions League semifinals. The first leg finished 2-2 with Arsenal rallying from 2-0 down at the Volkswagen Arena. The winner will meet Barcelona in the final in June. Arsenal said Sunday it is the first fixture for the women’s team to sell out the stadium with more than 60,000 tickets bought. In the Premier League, Leicester hosts Everton in a crucial game at the bottom of the table. A win for either team would see them move out of the relegation zone, while a draw for Leicester would be enough to see it climb out of the bottom three on goal difference.