Putellas returns as Barcelona wins women's Spanish league

BARCELONA, Spain — Alexia Putellas made her long-awaited return from injury to help Barcelona clinch its fourth straight women’s Spanish league title on Sunday.
“I need to thank the fans for their support,” Putellas said.
Barcelona beat Sporting Huelva 3-0 at home on Sunday to maintain its perfect record — 26 games, 26 wins — and secure its eighth league title with four games to spare. It has an insurmountable 10-point lead over second-place Real Madrid, along with a game in hand.
Barcelona has so far scored 108 league goals and conceded only five. The Catalan club has won 61 consecutive league games.
