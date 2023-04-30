Putellas returns as Barcelona wins women's Spanish league

Alexia Putellas made her long-awaited return from injury to help Barcelona clinch its fourth straight women’s Spanish league title on Sunday.
Barcelona beat Sporting Huelva 3-0 at home on Sunday to maintain its perfect record — 26 games, 26 wins — and secure its eighth league title with four games to spare. It has an insurmountable 10-point lead over second-place Real Madrid, along with a game in hand.
Barcelona has so far scored 108 league goals and conceded only five.
