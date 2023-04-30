Rapids, Whitecaps play to scoreless draw

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — William Yarbrough had five saves for Colorado and Yohei Takaoka stopped two shots for Vancouver as the Rapids and Whitecaps played to a scoreless draw on Saturday night.
Vancouver ups its mark to 2-0-5 in its last seven matches overall with clean sheets in four straight. The Whitecaps last posted four straight shutouts in 2014.
Colorado travels to play the LA Galaxy on Saturday. Vancouver will host Minnesota United on Saturday.
