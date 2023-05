Debinha scores both goals in 2-0 Current win over Gotham

The win snapped a two-game winning streak for Gotham (3-2-0), who were playing without Midge Purce because of a hip injury.

It was the second straight regular-season victory for the Current, who started the year with three straight losses.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Debinha scored a pair of goals within a four-minute span in the second half and the Kansas City Current downed Gotham 2-0 on Sunday.

The Current (2-3-0) pressured Gotham early in the second half, when rookie Michelle Cooper’s point-blank shot was stopped by Gotham goalkeeper Abby Smith.

Debinha’s first goal came in the 57th minute when she scored on a break following a pass from Lo’eau LaBonta. The Brazilian scored again in the 61st when Smith came way out of her goal.