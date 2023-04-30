Napoli fans already celebrating in anticipation of title

NAPLES, Italy — Napoli fans are already celebrating in anticipation of sealing the club’s first Italian league title since the days when Diego Maradona played for the club.

Hours before Napoli’s match against Salernitana later Sunday, fans waved flags in Italy’s green, white and red colors that featured a “3” on them to signify what would be the team’s third Serie A championship after Maradona led the Partenopei to their first two titles in 1987 and 1990.