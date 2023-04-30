Wilson scores 2 as Newcastle rallies to beat Southampton 3-1

Left out of Eddie Howe’s starting lineup despite scoring twice at Everton on Thursday, the England striker produced the perfect response after his halftime introduction, canceling out Stuart Armstrong’s first-half opener and then helping himself to a second in the 81st after Theo Walcott’s own-goal had given the Magpies the lead.

NEWCASTLE, England — Callum Wilson came off the bench to score twice as Newcastle fought back to strengthen its Champions League pursuit and edge last-place Southampton toward the second tier with a 3-1 win in the Premier League on Sunday.

Wilson’s 14th and 15th goals of the season contributed to a fourth win of the campaign over the Saints and an eighth in nine league outings. It kept third-place Newcastle ahead of Manchester United by two points in the race for the top four. Newcastle has played one game more than United.