JJ Watt and wife Kealia invest in English club Burnley

The recently retired Watt is a three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year while Kealia is an accomplished soccer player who has played for the United States and for several years in the National Women’s Soccer League.

“When you invest in a club that’s been around since 1882, you must have great respect for its history and tradition,” said J.J. Watt in a statement released by the club on Monday. “We understand that not only are we investing in the squad and manager, we’re investing in the town and its people. We take that responsibility very seriously and intend to work hard in earning their trust and support.”