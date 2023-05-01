Wolfsburg back in Women's Champions League final

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LONDON — Two-time champion Wolfsburg secured a place in another Women’s Champions League final after scoring a late winner in extra time to beat Arsenal 3-2 for a 5-4 victory on aggregate on Monday. Pauline Bremer tapped in a finish in the 119th minute for the German team after a defensive mistake by Arsenal, just when it seemed the match was going to a penalty shootout.

Wolfsburg, which won the competition in 2013 and ‘14 and was a runner-up in 2016, ’18 and ‘20, will play Barcelona in the final in Eindhoven, Netherlands, on June 3.

The second leg of the semifinals was played in front of 60,063 spectators at Emirates Stadium, the home of Arsenal’s men’s team. It was the biggest crowd for a women’s domestic game in England.

Arsenal, seeking a first appearance in the final since winning the Champions League in 2007, went ahead through Sweden striker Stina Blackstenius in the 11th minute before goals by former Arsenal player Jill Roord and Alexandra Popp put Wolfbsurg ahead on the night and on aggregate.

Jen Beattie’s 75th-minute header took the game to extra time.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

GiftOutline Gift Article