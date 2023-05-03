French club Brest beats Nantes 2-0, moves out of drop zone

BREST, France — Brest moved out of the French league’s relegation zone with a 2-0 victory over fellow struggler Nantes on Wednesday.
The victory over its Brittany rival extended Brest’s unbeaten run to six games.
Nantes, which lost 5-1 to Toulouse in the French Cup final on Saturday, slipped one spot into the relegation zone on goal difference below 16th-place Strasbourg.
Strasbourg visits Nantes on Sunday.
Four teams will be relegated from the top tier this season as the French league reduces from 20 to 18 teams next season.
___
