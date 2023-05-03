MATCHDAY: Napoli can win title; Brighton-Man United in EPL

Napoli needs just a point at Udinese to seal its first Serie A title in more than three decades. Diego Maradona led the southern club to its only two Italian league championships in 1987 and 1990. Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti is coming full circle, having first showed promise at Udinese nearly two decades ago when he led the provincial club to a fourth-place finish and a spot in the Champions League. Napoli is 15-points ahead of second-place Lazio.

Manchester United looks to consolidate its place in the Premier League’s top four when it plays the team perhaps best placed deny Erik ten Hag’s side a spot in next season’s Champions League. Brighton is coming off a 6-0 rout of Wolverhampton and is in eighth place, 11 points behind United with a game in hand. Win at the Amex Stadium and Brighton retains a slim hope of the top four, even if qualification for the minor European competitions is much more in the south-coast team’s grasp. Brighton will also be looking to avenge the penalty-shootout loss to United in the FA Cup semifinals last month. United would move into third place, a point above Newcastle, with a win.