MATCHDAY: Napoli can win title; Brighton-Man United in EPL

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:
ENGLAND
Manchester United looks to consolidate its place in the Premier League’s top four when it plays the team perhaps best placed deny Erik ten Hag’s side a spot in next season’s Champions League. Brighton is coming off a 6-0 rout of Wolverhampton and is in eighth place, 11 points behind United with a game in hand. Win at the Amex Stadium and Brighton retains a slim hope of the top four, even if qualification for the minor European competitions is much more in the south-coast team’s grasp. Brighton will also be looking to avenge the penalty-shootout loss to United in the FA Cup semifinals last month. United would move into third place, a point above Newcastle, with a win.
SPAIN
Still in the fight for European places in the Spanish league, seventh-place Athletic Bilbao hosts sixth-place Real Betis at San Mamés Stadium. Betis is trying to end a three-game winless streak, while Athletic hasn’t won in two consecutive matches. In the fight against relegation, 18th-place Espanyol visits Sevilla and 16th-place Valladolid visits Rayo Vallecano. Espanyol defeated Getafe in the previous round to end an eight-match winless streak. Valladolid, sitting four points from the relegation zone, has won only two of its last eight league matches.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports