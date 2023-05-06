Leipzig beats Freiburg to boost Champions League chances

FREIBURG, Germany — A solo goal from Kevin Kampl lifted Leipzig to 1-0 over Freiburg on Saturday that boosted Leipzig’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League from the Bundesliga.
Union Berlin’s chances were hurt after losing at Augsburg 1-0 on a second-half volley from Dion Beljo.
Union and Freiburg are aiming to qualify for Europe’s top club competition for the first time.
Kampl’s goal was down to skill and a slice of luck. The Slovenian dribbled into the penalty area and looked to play a pass which deflected off defender Manuel Gulde, leaving Kampl to collect the loose ball and score. It was the second time Leipzig beat Freiburg this week after a 5-1 rout in the German Cup semifinals on Tuesday.
RELEGATION FIGHTS
Last-placed Hertha Berlin raised hopes of a dramatic escape from relegation after beating fellow struggler Stuttgart 2-1. Hertha stayed last but cut the gap to 16th-placed Stuttgart, the first team outside the drop zone, to three points.
American coach Pellegrino Materazzo took a big step closer to his goal of saving Hoffenheim from relegation after a 3-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt.
Frankfurt coach Oliver Glasner was red-carded before halftime after disputing a contentious penalty for Hoffenheim. Frankfurt had a chance to come back when Stanley Nsoki was sent off for a dangerous challenge on U.S. player Paxten Aaronson, but could manage only a single goal from Mario Götze.
Bochum remained in the relegation zone in 17th after losing to Borussia Moenchengladbach 2-0.
Bochum’s defeat could be costly given that four of the bottom six teams won their games this weekend, including Hertha, Augsburg, Hoffenheim and Schalke, which beat Mainz 3-2 on Friday on a dramatic 102nd-minute penalty.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports