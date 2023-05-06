Real Madrid overcomes Osasuna to win Copa del Rey

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SEVILLE, Spain — Rodrygo scored twice to lead Real Madrid to its first Copa del Rey title in nearly a decade after overcoming Osasuna 2-1 in the final on Saturday. Rodrygo was set up by fellow Brazil forward Vinícius Júnior to give Madrid the lead just two minutes after kickoff at La Cartuja Stadium.

Osasuna’s Lucas Torró equalized in the 58th, but Rodrygo put Madrid back ahead for good in the 70th.

With the Spanish cup in hand, Madrid will host Manchester City on Tuesday in the opening match of their Champions League semifinal.

Since winning its last Copa del Rey in 2014, the 14-time European Cup winner had won four Champions Leagues while falling short in the Spanish cup.

That changed on Saturday, when it defeated an Osasuna that was seeking its first major title in club history after also losing its only other Copa del Rey final in 2005. Madrid has 20 Copa del Rey titles, behind only Barcelona (31) and Athletic Bilbao (23).

Advertisement

Now it can seek a cup double if it can get past City for a second straight season and successfully defend its continental title.

“We had been talking all week about how it had been a long time since Real Madrid had won this title,” Rodrygo said. “I really wanted to win this title since it was this that was the only (club) title I was missing.”

Just 22 years old, Rodrygo, like many of his teammates, has completed their collection of club titles after having already won the Champions League, Spanish league, Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup and Spanish Super Cup.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

GiftOutline Gift Article