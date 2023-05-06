The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

AC Milan's Leão injured days before Champions League semi

May 6, 2023 at 12:13 p.m. EDT
AC Milan’s Rafael Leao leaves the pitch after an injury during a Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Lazio, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

MILAN — AC Milan coach coach Stefano Pioli downplayed an injury to forward Rafael Leão on Saturday, four days before their Champions League semifinal against Inter Milan.

Leão limped off in the 11th minute of a 2-0 win against Lazio in Serie A, shortly after pulling up and clutching the top of his right thigh.

“If Rafa’s good then that’s better obviously, otherwise we can also do well without him,” Pioli said. “But he seemed calm to me, he was fine, I don’t think it’s serious but we’ll evaluate it tomorrow.

“He stopped in time, he was very calm and that gives me good hope.”

Leão is a key player for the Rossoneri and has 12 league goals this season.

Milan hosts city rival Inter in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals on Wednesday. The return leg is the following Tuesday.

