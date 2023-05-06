AC Milan's Leão injured days before Champions League semi

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MILAN — AC Milan coach coach Stefano Pioli downplayed an injury to forward Rafael Leão on Saturday, four days before their Champions League semifinal against Inter Milan. Leão limped off in the 11th minute of a 2-0 win against Lazio in Serie A, shortly after pulling up and clutching the top of his right thigh.

“If Rafa’s good then that’s better obviously, otherwise we can also do well without him,” Pioli said. “But he seemed calm to me, he was fine, I don’t think it’s serious but we’ll evaluate it tomorrow.

“He stopped in time, he was very calm and that gives me good hope.”

Leão is a key player for the Rossoneri and has 12 league goals this season.

Milan hosts city rival Inter in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals on Wednesday. The return leg is the following Tuesday.

