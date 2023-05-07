MATCHDAY: Relegation focus in Premier League

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:
ITALY
Bottom club Sampdoria will be mathematically relegated from Serie A if it loses at Udinese. There are four rounds remaining after Monday’s matches. Sampdoria has won just two of its matches since the start of the year. Salernitana and Empoli play each other with both teams locked on 35 points, eight above the relegation zone. Salernitana is unbeaten in its last 10 matches. Empoli beat Bologna last week to end a run of three straight losses. Bologna will be looking to bounce back from that loss when it visits Sassuolo.
___
