MATCHDAY: Juventus hosts Sevilla in Europa League semifinals

Italian powerhouse Juventus faces six-time champion Sevilla in the first leg of the Europa League semifinals in Torino. Juventus is seeking a first European title since winning the Champions League in 1996. Sevilla eliminated Manchester United in the quarterfinals. Roma hosts Bayer Leverkusen in the other semifinal of the second-tier European competition. José Mourinho is looking for back-to-back European titles with Roma. Leverkusen has been on the rise under coach Xabi Alonso, who played for Mourinho at Real Madrid, even though the German team’s 14-game unbeaten run was snapped by Cologne in a 2-1 loss last week.