MATCHDAY: Juventus hosts Sevilla in Europa League semifinals

A look at at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:
EUROPA CONFERENCE LEAGUE
Premier League club West Ham hosts Dutch team AZ Alkmaar in the semifinals of the third-tier Europa Conference League. The Hammers beat Manchester United 1-0 on Sunday to move away from the relegation zone and can now fully focus on trying to advance to what would be their third European final. High-scoring Fiorentina hosts Basel in the other last-four game. The return legs are next week.
