Cadiz left in thick of relegation fight after loss at Mallorca

BARCELONA, Spain — Mallorca beat Cadiz 1-0 in the Spanish league on Friday, denying the visitor the chance to move further away from the relegation zone.
Mallorca remained in 12th place after Javier Aguirre’s side locked down its defense to secure the three points.
Cadiz was in a pack of teams fighting to stave off demotion as the season enters its final weeks. The Andalusian side can be overtaken by Valladolid, Valencia and Getafe if they win their respective games this round.
Cadiz and Valladolid have 35 points. Valencia and Getafe have 34. Espanyol, in second-to-last place, has 31, while last-placed Elche is already relegated.
