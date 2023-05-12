Toronto issues permanent bans to 4 fans after violence in stands

It marks the first time the Major League Soccer club resorted to permanent bans. In the past, penalized spectators were able to apply for reinstatement after a year. The four banned fans had ticket accounts with Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment.

“It’s disappointing,” Toronto president Bill Manning said. “We take this seriously. We hold keeping a safe environment in our stadium as our highest priority. The visiting Montreal fans should be able to come to our stadium and enjoy the game even if they’re rooting for the opposition. And we expect that from them when we go to Montreal. These type of violations of what we call the code of conduct in our venues, it can’t be tolerated.”