Southampton becomes first team relegated from EPL after loss to Fulham

SOUTHAMPTON, England — Southampton became the first team to be relegated from the Premier League after losing to Fulham 2-0 on Saturday, ensuring the south-coast team’s 11-year stay in England’s top division is coming to an end.
Goals by Carlos Vinicius and Aleksandar Mitrovic, in his first game back after an eight-game ban for grabbing a referee, earned Fulham the victory at St. Mary’s stadium, where British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak — a Southampton fan — was in the stands.
Southampton is eight points from safety with games to go against Brighton and Liverpool.
___
