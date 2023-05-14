Ajax's game abandoned after smoke bombs thrown onto pitch in Dutch soccer league

GRONINGEN, Netherlands — Ajax’s game at relegated Groningen was abandoned after smoke bombs were thrown onto the field on Sunday.
The game restarted but was soon abandoned after fireworks continued to be thrown.
Ajax players later went out to applaud the away supporters, with the club fourth in the standings as Feyenoord wrapped up the title on Sunday.
Last month, former Everton midfielder Davy Klaassen was hit on the head by an object thrown from the crowd during the Dutch Cup semifinal game between Ajax and Feyenoord.
