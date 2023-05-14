Unlikely hero lifts Sounders to 1-0 victory over Dynamo

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

HOUSTON — Paul Rothrock subbed in in the 83rd minute and scored the only goal of the match four minutes later to propel the Seattle Sounders to a 1-0 victory over the Houston Dynamo on Saturday night after inclement weather delayed the start of the match. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Rothrock replaced João Paulo and promptly found the net unassisted in his first appearance for Western Conference-leading Seattle (7-3-2). Rothrock got into two matches and played 33 minutes for Toronto FC last season in his only other MLS action.

Rothrock’s goal was the first allowed at home by Steve Clark and Houston (4-4-2) this season. The Dynamo were trying to become the first team to open a season with six straight shutouts at home.

The Sounders improve to 11-1-0 against Houston in the last 12 match-ups, including the playoffs. The New England Revolution’s 10-1-0 run against FC Dallas from 2004-09 is the only comparable streak of dominance in league history.

The Dynamo were forced to play a man down after Amine Bassi received a red card in the 21st minute. Houston lost another player in the 78th minute when Héctor Herrera was tagged with a red card.

Stefan Frei did not have to make a save in earning his league-leading seventh clean sheet of the season for Seattle. Clark had one save for the Dynamo.

The Sounders improve to 3-1-1 in their last five road matches.

The Dynamo entered play with a 6-1-2 record in their previous nine home matches.

Seattle returns home to host Austin FC on Wednesday. Dallas returns home to host the Vancouver Whitecaps on Wednesday.

