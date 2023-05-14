MATCHDAY: Relegation-threatened Leicester faces tough test against Liverpool

Leicester can climb out of the relegation zone with a win against Liverpool on Monday. The Foxes are running out of time in their bid to avoid the drop, with just three more games to play this season. A win would see Leicester climb above Leeds and Everton up to 17th in the Premier League. Liverpool, meanwhile, is hoping to keep the pressure on Manchester United and Newcastle in its bid to qualify for the Champions League. The Merseyside club is in fifth place, four points adrift of the top four.