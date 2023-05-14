MATCHDAY: Relegation-threatened Leicester faces tough test against Liverpool

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:
SPAIN
Real Betis hosts Rayo Vallecano and is bidding to strengthen its hold on one of the European places in the Spanish league. Betis is in sixth place, four points ahead of seventh-place Girona. Manuel Pellegrini’s team, which has won only once in its last four matches, is five points from fifth-place Villarreal. Its gap to fourth-place Real Sociedad, which currently has the final Champions League spot, is at 10 points. Rayo Vallecano, which is 11th, has three victories in its last five games.
ITALY
Already-relegated Sampdoria hosts Empoli, which would be mathematically safe from the drop with a win. Empoli is eight points clear of the relegation zone, with three rounds remaining after its trip to Sampdoria. Empoli heads into the match on the back of two straight wins. That ended a run of three successive losses. Samp has won just one of its past 19 matches.
