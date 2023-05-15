Man United midfielder Sabitzer ruled out for the rest of the season through injury

MANCHESTER, England — On-loan Manchester United Marcel Sabitzer has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury, the club said Monday.
“Everyone at the club is disappointed to lose Marcel’s services, as we strive for a strong finish to our season,” United said.
Sabitzer has made 18 appearances and scored three goals since his arrival.
He was also part of United’s League Cup-winning team at Wembley in February.
It was not clear if the injury would play a part in United’s decision-making over whether to try to sign him on a permanent deal.
