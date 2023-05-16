MATCHDAY: Man City hosts Real Madrid in Champions League semifinals

Arguably the two best teams in Europe face each other in the second leg of the Champions League semifinals when Manchester City hosts Real Madrid at Etihad Stadium on Wednesday. The repeat of last year’s semifinal is tied at 1-1 after the first leg in Madrid. Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti will once again go head-to-head, with City having a score to settle after losing in dramatic circumstances last season. City led 5-3 on aggregate going into the 90th minute of the second leg at Bernabeu Stadium, but went on to lose 6-5 after extra time. Guardiola is trying to win the Champions League for the first time as City manager, while Madrid can win it for a record-extending 15th time.