Minnesota's Reynoso cleared to return to action; All-Star recently ended absence

The two-time All-Star midfielder was suspended without pay by Major League Soccer on Feb. 10 after failing to report to preseason training. Minnesota United officials cited unspecified family issues as the reason for Reynoso’s absence. The 27-year-old finally traveled from his native Argentina to Minnesota on May 6 to begin the reintegration process.

“There’s going to have to be a few ‘sorrys,’ for sure,” coach Adrian Heath told reporters last week. “But I know football players. I’ve seen an awful lot of things go on in dressing rooms in my time, and they’re a pretty forgiving lot. At the end of the day, if he comes in and works hard and shows that he wants to integrate within the group and help us win games, I’m sure he’ll be welcomed by everybody in the group.”