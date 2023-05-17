Own-goal sparks Cincinnati to 3-0 victory over Montreal

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CINCINNATI — An own-goal by Joel Waterman in the second minute of play provided the spark, leading FC Cincinnati to a 3-0 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday night. Luciano Acosta stretched the lead to 2-0 with his third goal of the season — unassisted in the 26th minute. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Brandon Vazquez added his third goal of the season — with an assist from Obinna Nwobodo — to give Cincinnati a three-goal lead in the 65th minute.

The victory moves Cincinnati (8-1-3) three points ahead of the idle New England Revolution atop the Eastern Conference standings.

Cincinnati snaps a three-game losing streak to Montreal and evens the all-time series at three wins apiece. Cincinnati entered play unbeaten at home with six one-goal victories — the first team in league history to do so.

Cincinnati is the sixth team in league history to win its first seven home matches. The Philadelphia Union did it most recently — winning nine in a row in 2020.

Montreal (5-7-0) saw a six-match win streak in all competitions — its longest since joining the league in 2012 — come to an end.

Cincinnati had a 14-10 advantage in shots, but Montreal had a 5-4 edge in shots on target.

Roman Celentano finished with five saves to earn the clean sheet for Cincinnati. Jonathan Sirois stopped two shots for Montreal.

Cincinnati will host the Columbus Crew on Saturday. Montreal travels to play the New York Red Bulls on Saturday.

