MATCHDAY: Semifinals in Europa League, Conference League; Newcastle-Brighton in EPL

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:
EUROPA CONFERENCE LEAGUE
West Ham travels to the Netherlands with a 2-1 advantage over AZ Alkmaar from the semifinal first leg as it hopes to reach a European final for the first time in 47 years. To do so, the Hammers need to extend their unbeaten streak in Europe this season to 14. Defender Vladimír Coufal and striker Michail Antonio should be available after recovering from injuries. AZ targets its second European final. Fiorentina needs to rebound from an upset 2-1 home loss to Basel to avoid the fourth straight semifinal elimination in Europe. The Italians won the previous five away games in Europe’s third-tier competition.
ENGLAND
Brighton visits Newcastle in hopes of becoming the fourth serious contender for one of the remaining two Champions League qualification spots in the Premier League. Brighton is coming off a 3-0 win at Arsenal that virtually ended the longtime leader’s title chances and kept alive its own slim top-four hopes. Brighton is in sixth place, eight points behind both third-place Newcastle and fourth-place Manchester United but with a game in hand, and seven points behind fifth-place Liverpool having played two fewer games. Saudi-controlled Newcastle is having a wobble after losing to Arsenal and drawing at Leeds in its last two games. Another slip-up against Brighton would open the door further for Liverpool, which has won six straight matches in a late-season rally. However, a win for Newcastle would mean the northeast team would need one more victory in its last two games to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.
