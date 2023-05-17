Toronto's Johnson, Red Bulls' Coronel shine in 0-0 draw

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

TORONTO — Toronto goalkeeper Sean Johnson and the New York Red Bulls’ Carlos Coronel both finished with three saves as the two clubs played to a scoreless draw on Wednesday night. Toronto (2-4-7) held the Red Bulls (2-4-7) without a goal for the first time in 17 matches. The 16-match scoring run was a record for New York against a single opponent and the longest Toronto had gone without posting a shutout against an opponent.

Toronto ended a four-match losing streak at home in all competitions. It was its longest skid since dropping five straight in 2012.

Both teams got off 12 shots. Toronto took just two shots in a loss to Montreal last week, the fewest by any team this season and the fewest by Toronto since 2010.

New York improved to 7-1-3 in its last 11 match-ups with Toronto.

Coach Troy Lesesne improved to 2-0-1 in all competitions since taking over the reins of the Red Bulls.

The Red Bulls return home to host Montreal on Saturday. Toronto travels to play Austin FC on Saturday.

