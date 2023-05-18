Eriksson to leave Chelsea Women after 6 years at English champion

LONDON — Magdalena Eriksson is leaving Chelsea Women at the end of the season after a six-year spell at the London club she helped establish as the dominant force in the English game.
“It’s been such an amazing journey so I feel I’m not only sad, even though it might look like it,” the 29-year-old Eriksson said in a video on Chelsea’s Twitter feed.
Eriksson joined Chelsea from Swedish team Linkopings in 2017. She has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports