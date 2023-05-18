Sheffield Wednesday pulls off biggest comeback in history of English league playoffs

Wednesday recovered from a 4-0 loss to Peterborough in the first leg of the third-tier League One playoff semifinal by winning the return match 5-1 after extra time, and then the penalty shootout 5-3 at Hillsborough on Thursday.

SHEFFIELD, England — Sheffield Wednesday pulled off the biggest comeback in the history of the English league playoffs to keep alive its hopes of a return to the second-tier Championship.

No team had ever come back from a four-goal deficit from the first leg since the playoffs were introduced in 1987. The previous biggest comeback in the playoffs was from two goals behind.