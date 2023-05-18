Crowd trouble mars West Ham's win at AZ Alkmaar in Europa Conference League semifinals

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

West Ham’s win over AZ Alkmaar in the Europa Conference League semifinals was marred by crowd trouble after some Dutch supporters tried to storm into the area reserved for friends and family of the visiting players behind the dugout after the final whistle. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight West Ham players including Michail Antonio, Said Benrahma, Aaron Cresswell and Flynn Downes climbed over the advertising boards in a bid to stop the trouble.

West Ham manager David Moyes, whose 87-year-old father David Sr. was at the match, said he had been worried about his family’s safety, although there were no reports of injuries.

“I can’t explain what happened and why it happened,” Moyes said. “I can only say the players were involved because it was the family section and most of their family and friends were in there. That was probably the reason for the reaction.”

Advertisement

West Ham advanced 3-1 on aggregate after substitute Pablo Fornals scored deep into stoppage time to secure a 1-0 win in the second leg. The Premier League club reached a European final for the first time in 47 years.

“What we don’t want to do is in any way blight the night because it certainly wasn’t West Ham supporters looking for trouble,” Moyes said. “Hopefully they’ll look into it.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

GiftOutline Gift Article